COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Short Interest Update

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,857,200 shares, a growth of 95.2% from the May 15th total of 11,707,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 359.4 days.

COSCO SHIPPING Stock Performance

Shares of COSCO SHIPPING stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,441. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average is $1.09. COSCO SHIPPING has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1.64.

About COSCO SHIPPING

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

