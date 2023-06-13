Creditcoin Trading 21.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 13th. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000872 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar. Creditcoin has a market cap of $50.79 million and $14.50 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003867 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000606 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00007129 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 225,464,279 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

