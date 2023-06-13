Critical Analysis: Fiserv (NYSE:FI) vs. Wirecard (OTCMKTS:WRCDF)

Wirecard (OTCMKTS:WRCDF – Get Rating) and Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.4% of Wirecard shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.8% of Fiserv shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Fiserv shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Wirecard and Fiserv, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wirecard 0 0 0 0 N/A Fiserv 1 4 12 0 2.65

Profitability

Fiserv has a consensus target price of $132.16, suggesting a potential upside of 11.28%.

This table compares Wirecard and Fiserv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wirecard N/A N/A N/A Fiserv 13.36% 13.68% 5.47%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wirecard and Fiserv’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wirecard N/A N/A N/A $0.84 N/A Fiserv $18.15 billion 4.11 $2.53 billion $3.79 31.34

Fiserv has higher revenue and earnings than Wirecard. Wirecard is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fiserv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Fiserv beats Wirecard on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wirecard

Wirecard AG engages in the provision of software and information technology for payment processing and issuing products in the field of outsourcing and white label industry. It operates through the following segments: Payment Processing and Risk Management (PP&RM); Acquiring and Issuing (A&I); and Call Center and Communication Services (CC&CS). The PP&RM segment refers to products and services related to electronic payment processing, risk management, and other value added services. The A&I segment offers settlement services for credit card sales for online and terminal payments. The CC&CS segment reports the complete value-added scope of its call center activities, with other products. The company was founded on May 6, 1999 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform. This segment distributes through various channels, including direct sales teams, strategic partnerships with agent sales forces, independent software vendors, financial institutions, and other strategic partners. The Fintech segment offers customer deposit and loan accounts, as well as manages an institution's general ledger and central information files. This segment also provides digital banking, financial and risk management, professional services and consulting, item processing and source capture, and other products and services. The Payments segment offers card transactions, such as debit, credit, and prepaid card processing and services; security and fraud protection products; card production; print services; and various network services, as well as non-card digital payment software and services, including bill payment, account-to-account transfers, person-to-person payments, electronic billing, and security and fraud protection products. It serves business, banks, credit unions, other financial institutions, merchants, and corporate clients. Fiserv, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

