Critical Comparison: MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI) versus SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS)

SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Rating) and MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

SHF has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MGT Capital Investments has a beta of 2.84, meaning that its stock price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for SHF and MGT Capital Investments, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SHF 0 0 1 0 3.00 MGT Capital Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

SHF currently has a consensus target price of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 139.96%. Given SHF’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SHF is more favorable than MGT Capital Investments.

This table compares SHF and MGT Capital Investments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SHF $9.48 million 2.71 -$35.13 million N/A N/A MGT Capital Investments $810,000.00 4.41 -$5.98 million N/A N/A

MGT Capital Investments has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SHF.

Profitability

This table compares SHF and MGT Capital Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SHF N/A 6.94% 1.88% MGT Capital Investments -1,249.32% N/A -449.78%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.0% of SHF shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of MGT Capital Investments shares are held by institutional investors. 60.5% of SHF shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of MGT Capital Investments shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SHF beats MGT Capital Investments on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SHF

SHF Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides access to banking, lending, and other financial services to financial institutions serving the cannabis industry. The company, through its proprietary platform, offers access to business checking and savings accounts, cash management accounts, savings and investment options, commercial lending, courier services, remote deposit services, automated clearing house payments and origination, and wire payments. Its services allow cannabis related businesses to obtain services from financial institutions that allow them to run their business with enhanced financial insight into their business and access to resources. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Arvada, Colorado.

About MGT Capital Investments

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. engages in cryptocurrency mining business. It solves complex mathematical problems using custom designed and programmed application-specific integrated circuit computers. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

