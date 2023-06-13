Critical Survey: Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) versus MGO Global (NASDAQ:MGOL)

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) and MGO Global (NASDAQ:MGOL – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Carter’s and MGO Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carter’s 6.97% 30.11% 9.73% MGO Global N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Carter’s and MGO Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carter’s $3.21 billion 0.79 $250.04 million $5.66 11.86 MGO Global $1.05 million 27.40 -$2.58 million N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Carter’s has higher revenue and earnings than MGO Global.

99.1% of Carter’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Carter’s shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Carter’s and MGO Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carter’s 0 2 0 0 2.00 MGO Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Carter’s presently has a consensus price target of $77.67, suggesting a potential upside of 15.75%. Given Carter’s’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Carter’s is more favorable than MGO Global.

Summary

Carter’s beats MGO Global on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. Its Carter's products include babies and young children products, such as bodysuits, pants, dresses, layette essentials, tops and t-shirts, multi-piece sets, sleep and play products, and sleepwear; and OshKosh brand products comprise playclothes, such as denim apparel products, overalls, core bottoms, knit tops, t-shirts, and layering pieces. The company also provides products for playtime, travel, mealtime, bath time, and home gear, as well as kid's bags under the Skip Hop brand. In addition, it offers bedding, home décor, cribs and baby furniture, diaper bags, footwear, gift sets, hair accessories, jewelry, outerwear, paper goods, socks, shoes, swimwear, and toys. The company operates wholesale locations, including department stores, national chain stores, and specialty stores, as well as retail stores. It also sells its products through its eCommerce websites, such as carters.com, oshkosh.com, and skiphop.com, as well as other international wholesale accounts and licensees. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About MGO Global

MGO Global Inc. is a lifestyle brand portfolio company focused on strategically leveraging the fame, celebrity power and global social media influence of athletes, entertainers and other cultural icons to create fresh, modern and compelling product and apparel brands. MGO Global Inc. is headquartered in Florida.

