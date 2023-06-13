Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Research analysts at Raymond James began coverage on shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 500.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Crocs from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crocs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.00.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs Stock Down 0.7 %

Crocs stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,479,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,491. Crocs has a one year low of $46.08 and a one year high of $151.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Insider Activity

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.46. Crocs had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 98.41%. The firm had revenue of $884.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Crocs will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 9,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $1,283,143.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,483,971.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 8,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $980,352.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 110,209 shares in the company, valued at $12,233,199. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 9,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $1,283,143.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,584 shares in the company, valued at $15,483,971.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,121 shares of company stock valued at $4,856,483. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Crocs

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,646,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $507,811,000 after purchasing an additional 247,828 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,836,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $445,893,000 after acquiring an additional 226,669 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,027,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $219,824,000 after acquiring an additional 309,704 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $254,225,000 after acquiring an additional 36,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,460,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $158,399,000 after acquiring an additional 838,972 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.