Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT trimmed its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 169,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,878 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $23,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CCI traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $115.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,114,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,546. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.22 and a 12-month high of $184.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.56.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,306.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Crown Castle news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $590,306.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $612,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,669,601.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,757. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.