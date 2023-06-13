Crypto International (CRI) Tops One Day Volume of $99,612.87

Crypto International (CRI) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 13th. In the last week, Crypto International has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. Crypto International has a total market cap of $2.06 billion and approximately $99,612.87 worth of Crypto International was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto International token can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001332 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Crypto International Token Profile

Crypto International launched on April 6th, 2021. Crypto International’s total supply is 10,000,020,856 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,993,142,286 tokens. Crypto International’s official message board is medium.com/@vivranium/crypto-international-cri-distribution-plan-3773d5420769. Crypto International’s official Twitter account is @cri_vivranium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto International’s official website is cos-in.com.

Crypto International Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto International (CRI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Crypto International has a current supply of 10,000,020,856 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Crypto International is 0.35671339 USD and is up 9.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $93,421.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cos-in.com.”

