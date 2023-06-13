CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC decreased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up 2.1% of Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 227.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

CVS Health Price Performance

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $1.18 on Tuesday, reaching $72.68. 1,155,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,739,177. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.34 and a fifty-two week high of $107.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.67 and its 200-day moving average is $82.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.87%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.