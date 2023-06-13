Dan Binowitz Sells 9,999 Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) Director Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total value of $20,897.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 668,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,921.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dan Binowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $21,497.85.

On Monday, June 5th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total value of $18,798.12.

On Monday, May 15th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $17,298.27.

On Friday, May 12th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total value of $18,498.15.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $17,798.22.

On Monday, May 8th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $16,798.32.

On Friday, May 5th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total value of $16,698.33.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $15,798.42.

On Monday, April 17th, Dan Binowitz sold 4,517 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $7,588.56.

On Friday, April 14th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $17,298.27.

LDI traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.12. 479,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,731. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. loanDepot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.41.

LDI has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair downgraded loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America restated a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.83.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in loanDepot by 232.2% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 518,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 362,749 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of loanDepot by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 3,443,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,544,000 after buying an additional 41,790 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of loanDepot by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 81,051 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of loanDepot by 281.4% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,913,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,301,000 after buying an additional 2,887,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

