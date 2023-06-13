Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $12.54, but opened at $13.00. Day One Biopharmaceuticals shares last traded at $13.56, with a volume of 197,640 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 3,104 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $40,724.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,474,830.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 3,104 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $40,724.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,474,830.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc bought 769,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,453,868 shares in the company, valued at $148,900,284. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 5,980 shares of company stock valued at $81,997 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DAWN shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $987.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of -2.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.49.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.59). As a group, research analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 29,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $1,318,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 626.8% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 223,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 193,161 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after acquiring an additional 7,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Featured Articles

