DeepOnion (ONION) Trading Down 2.7% This Week

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 12th. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $614,872.97 and $3.48 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0268 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00107368 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00047254 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00033942 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00017423 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003846 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000474 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000085 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,923,909 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

