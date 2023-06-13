DeepOnion Price Down 6.8% Over Last 7 Days (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $614,607.24 and approximately $3.48 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0268 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00105450 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00048325 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00033227 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00017764 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003903 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000456 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,924,051 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

