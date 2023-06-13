Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,508,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,789,457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935,497 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,125,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,463,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042,647 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,290,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023,385 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6,430.7% in the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 3,055,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008,558 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $201,222,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BND opened at $72.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.22. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $69.09 and a 1 year high of $77.18.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.187 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

