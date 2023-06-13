Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.26 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,771 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 8.1% of Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $598,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,647,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 33,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $365,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.22. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.99 and a 12-month high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

