Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises 3.1% of Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMY. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.62.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of BMY stock opened at $64.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $136.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $63.07 and a 1-year high of $81.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.60.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

