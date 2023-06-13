Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 202 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up approximately 3.1% of Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 7,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 173,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,501,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 90,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 17,089 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 84,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares during the period. Finally, Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $305,000. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.62.

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BMY opened at $64.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $136.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $63.07 and a 52-week high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

