Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 19,739 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 69.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,739 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGG. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG opened at $98.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.83. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $104.39.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

