Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,232 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF accounts for 1.6% of Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Well Done LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $149.29 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.22. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $138.73 and a 12 month high of $176.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.13.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

