Deltic Energy (LON:DELT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $24.00

Deltic Energy Plc (LON:DELT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 24 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 24.40 ($0.31), with a volume of 118820 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.75 ($0.31).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 12 ($0.15) target price on shares of Deltic Energy in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 30.42, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £22.72 million, a PE ratio of -833.33 and a beta of 1.27.

In other news, insider Sarah McLeod acquired 282,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £5,651.62 ($7,071.60). 33.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deltic Energy Plc, a natural resources investing company, focuses on developing oil and gas licenses. It holds licenses in the Southern and Central North Sea. The company was formerly known as Cluff Natural Resources Plc and changed its name to Deltic Energy Plc in June 2020. Deltic Energy Plc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

