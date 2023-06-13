Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $377.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ACN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $317.00.

Accenture Trading Up 0.9 %

ACN opened at $311.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $285.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.87. Accenture has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $322.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accenture

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

