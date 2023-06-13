Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Trading Down 1.8%

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Rating) were down 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.81 and last traded at $14.89. Approximately 3,919,433 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 26,943,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.17.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.00.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPXS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 1,313.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 2.9% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 42,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.