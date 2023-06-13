Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 151,716 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 76,970 shares.The stock last traded at $44.39 and had previously closed at $44.04.

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.53. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $448,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $458,000. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,655,000.

About Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF

The Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (DSTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks that score favourably for financial indebtedness, fundamental stability, and valuation. The portfolio is equally weighted, modified by free cash flow.

