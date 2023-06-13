Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Diversified Royalty Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of DIV stock traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$2.84. 13,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,179. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.96 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.07. The company has a market cap of C$405.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.68. Diversified Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$2.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on DIV. Pi Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$4.30 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$3.50 to C$3.30 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th.

About Diversified Royalty

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. The company owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

Featured Stories

