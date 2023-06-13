DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Earns “Maintains” Rating from 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on DOCU. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DocuSign from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised DocuSign from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.29.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $54.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of -156.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.96. DocuSign has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $77.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.77.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.16. DocuSign had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $661.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that DocuSign will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $116,357.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at $220,248.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 381.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

