Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 92.6% from the May 15th total of 85,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dogness (International)

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Dogness (International) in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Dogness (International) in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dogness (International) in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Dogness (International) by 18.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 9,762 shares during the last quarter. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dogness (International) alerts:

Dogness (International) Price Performance

NASDAQ:DOGZ remained flat at $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,542. Dogness has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $2.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About Dogness (International)

Dogness (International) Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of pet products, including leashes and smart products. Its products include leashes, lanyards, ribbon, collars, harnesses ornaments and specialty products for cats and dog. The firm produces the products in Classic, Elegance, Luxury, LED, Holiday, Special Function and Cat series.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dogness (International) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dogness (International) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.