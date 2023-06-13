Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DPZ. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $409.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $356.04.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $301.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 731,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,113. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $285.84 and a 12 month high of $426.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $313.51 and a 200 day moving average of $332.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.79.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,902,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,210,631,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,657,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $546,784,000 after acquiring an additional 49,471 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $559,993,000 after acquiring an additional 306,750 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth about $369,800,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $423,626,000 after acquiring an additional 84,947 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

