Dustin S. Sjuts Sells 5,000 Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Stock

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) President Dustin S. Sjuts sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $154,100.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 147,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,541,234.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Revance Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of Revance Therapeutics stock traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, reaching $28.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,862,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,813. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.27 and a 1 year high of $37.98. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.59.
Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.01. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 224.65% and a negative return on equity of 1,091.00%. The firm had revenue of $49.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 3.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 5.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.
