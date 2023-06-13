Dustin S. Sjuts Sells 5,000 Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Stock

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) President Dustin S. Sjuts sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $154,100.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 147,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,541,234.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Revance Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Revance Therapeutics stock traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, reaching $28.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,862,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,813. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.27 and a 1 year high of $37.98. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.59.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.01. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 224.65% and a negative return on equity of 1,091.00%. The firm had revenue of $49.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics

RVNC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 3.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 5.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

