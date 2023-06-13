Dynex Capital, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:DX)

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd.

Dynex Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years. Dynex Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 264.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Dynex Capital Price Performance

Shares of DX stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.31. 788,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,023. The company has a market capitalization of $666.09 million, a PE ratio of -36.21 and a beta of 1.17. Dynex Capital has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $17.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.39). Dynex Capital had a positive return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $30.85 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS.

DX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Dynex Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynex Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynex Capital

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 1,862.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.86% of the company’s stock.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

