Earnest Partners LLC Acquires 390,076 Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,060,715 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 390,076 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 5.71% of Methode Electronics worth $91,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Methode Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Methode Electronics by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Methode Electronics by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,824 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,917 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Methode Electronics stock traded down $7.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,371. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.27 and a 200-day moving average of $44.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.51. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $33.91 and a one year high of $51.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 24.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Methode Electronics from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

