Earnest Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Earnest Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 338,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Synopsys worth $108,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 4,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 3,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $444.29. 115,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,117. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $267.00 and a 52-week high of $468.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.62 billion, a PE ratio of 75.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $395.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $365.27.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $833,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,237,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total value of $1,565,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,559,583.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $833,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,237,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,868 shares of company stock valued at $22,813,629 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.70.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

