Earnest Partners LLC Sells 1,133,506 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Earnest Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,706,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,133,506 shares during the period. Ryder System makes up approximately 0.9% of Earnest Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 3.40% of Ryder System worth $142,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of R. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 13.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,322,000 after purchasing an additional 23,111 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the first quarter worth approximately $290,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ryder System by 33.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 8,674 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Ryder System by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Ryder System by 12.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $175,908.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,712.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $86,098.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,444.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $175,908.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,313,712.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on R. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ryder System from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Ryder System from $107.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ryder System from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stephens raised their price target on Ryder System from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

NYSE:R traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $81.18. The stock had a trading volume of 11,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,375. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.49. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.69 and a 52-week high of $102.36.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.15). Ryder System had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryder System announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase 2,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.90%.

Ryder System, Inc is a logistics and transportation company, which engages in providing supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS).

