Earnest Partners LLC Sells 21,887 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Earnest Partners LLC cut its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,590,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 21,887 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Restaurant Brands International worth $102,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 378.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $3,294,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,815.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 7,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $563,780.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,289.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $3,294,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,815.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,772 shares of company stock worth $7,366,731 over the last quarter. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QSR shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.87.

Restaurant Brands International stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.03. 57,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,809. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.45. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.68 and a 52 week high of $76.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.07%.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

