Earnest Partners LLC Sells 26,503 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Earnest Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 899,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,503 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 0.28% of Republic Services worth $116,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RSG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $154.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.80.

In other Republic Services news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $574,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Republic Services news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $574,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $202,039.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,685.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

RSG traded down $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.02. The company had a trading volume of 63,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,568. The company has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $119.72 and a one year high of $149.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.34%.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

