Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

EMN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.69.

Shares of EMN stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.41. 735,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,940. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.91. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $69.91 and a twelve month high of $102.18.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.41. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

