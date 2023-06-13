Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMNGet Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

EMN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.69.

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of EMN stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.41. 735,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,940. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.91. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $69.91 and a twelve month high of $102.18.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMNGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.41. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

