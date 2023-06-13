easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Insider Purchases £153.45 in Stock

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) insider Kenton Jarvis bought 31 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 495 ($6.19) per share, with a total value of £153.45 ($192.00).
- On Wednesday, May 10th, Kenton Jarvis bought 30 shares of easyJet stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 492 ($6.16) per share, with a total value of £147.60 ($184.68).
- On Tuesday, April 11th, Kenton Jarvis bought 30 shares of easyJet stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 505 ($6.32) per share, with a total value of £151.50 ($189.56).
LON:EZJ traded up GBX 2.30 ($0.03) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 497.30 ($6.22). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 966,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,477,467. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -8,250.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 494.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 459.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.59. easyJet plc has a 52-week low of GBX 276.87 ($3.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 582.71 ($7.29).
easyJet
easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.
