easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Insider Purchases £153.45 in Stock

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) insider Kenton Jarvis bought 31 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 495 ($6.19) per share, with a total value of £153.45 ($192.00).

Kenton Jarvis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 10th, Kenton Jarvis bought 30 shares of easyJet stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 492 ($6.16) per share, with a total value of £147.60 ($184.68).

On Tuesday, April 11th, Kenton Jarvis bought 30 shares of easyJet stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 505 ($6.32) per share, with a total value of £151.50 ($189.56).

LON:EZJ traded up GBX 2.30 ($0.03) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 497.30 ($6.22). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 966,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,477,467. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -8,250.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 494.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 459.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.59. easyJet plc has a 52-week low of GBX 276.87 ($3.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 582.71 ($7.29).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About easyJet

A number of research firms have weighed in on EZJ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on easyJet from GBX 610 ($7.63) to GBX 635 ($7.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.26) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised easyJet to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 370 ($4.63) to GBX 530 ($6.63) in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on easyJet from GBX 350 ($4.38) to GBX 400 ($5.01) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 600 ($7.51) price objective on easyJet in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 573.50 ($7.18).

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.

