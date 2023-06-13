Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust lifted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,218,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351,617 shares during the period. Ecolab accounts for approximately 2.1% of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust owned 1.83% of Ecolab worth $759,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth about $304,475,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 429.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,786,000 after acquiring an additional 734,000 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 180.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 604,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,361,000 after acquiring an additional 389,400 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,496,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $363,393,000 after acquiring an additional 356,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 596.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 375,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,243,000 after acquiring an additional 321,342 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Ecolab stock traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.27. 230,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096,856. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.61 billion, a PE ratio of 44.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $181.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $169.62 and its 200-day moving average is $159.13.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.48%.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In related news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,444,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,444,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,482 shares of company stock worth $6,856,986. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.64.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

