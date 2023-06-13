EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Hits New 1-Year High at $178.46

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $178.46 and last traded at $177.48, with a volume of 109862 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $174.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EME shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

EMCOR Group Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.28 and its 200 day moving average is $156.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. This is a boost from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EMCOR Group news, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 13,462 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $2,227,422.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,709 shares in the company, valued at $31,720,171.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $4,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,988,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 13,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $2,227,422.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,720,171.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,462 shares of company stock worth $8,298,143. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EMCOR Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EME. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in EMCOR Group by 66.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

