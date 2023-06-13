Energi Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $97,471.46 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One Energi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0559 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a market cap of $3.66 million and approximately $97,471.46 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Energi has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00045354 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00033322 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00015207 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004616 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 65,497,626 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

