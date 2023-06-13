Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Trading 6% Higher

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR)’s stock price traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.03 and last traded at $6.91. 564,460 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,735,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Fuels has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

Energy Fuels Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.75.

Insider Activity at Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU Get Rating ) (TSE:EFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.54). Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 236.87%. The business had revenue of $19.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Energy Fuels Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J. Birks Bovaird sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $120,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,542,758.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director J. Birks Bovaird sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $120,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,542,758.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Appelin Filas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,206.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,186 shares of company stock valued at $457,564 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Fuels

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UUUU. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 215,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 31,701 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 23.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC raised its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 87.8% during the third quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 1,776,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,874,000 after purchasing an additional 830,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 572,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 75,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, processing, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium, vanadium, and rare earth elements. It also targets heavy mineral sands, including ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project located in Wyoming, White Mesa Mill located in Utah, the Pinyon Plain project located in Arizona, the Roca Honda project located in Central New Mexico, the Sheep Mountain project located in Wyoming, the Bullfrog project located in Utah, and the La Sal project located in La Sal West and La Sal East.

