Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 57.7% from the May 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

ENTF traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,011. Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $10.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.41.

Institutional Trading of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition by 309.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,358,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,049 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition by 22.8% in the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,661,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,338,000 after purchasing an additional 308,455 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition by 33.9% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,579,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,942,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,477,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,191,000 after purchasing an additional 94,833 shares during the period. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,275,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,112,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

