Enterprise Financial Services Corp Grows Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altus Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 31,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.2% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 27,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Coca-Cola stock opened at $60.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.50 and its 200-day moving average is $61.81. The company has a market cap of $260.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $65.47.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.70%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $46,535.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,264,372. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 420,786 shares of company stock worth $26,886,224 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.