Enterprise Financial Services Corp Has $744,000 Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,097 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,929,363 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $565,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277,738 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,592,864 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $457,162,000 after buying an additional 3,045,205 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,738,639 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $959,516,000 after buying an additional 2,963,412 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,201,167 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $588,623,000 after buying an additional 2,576,698 shares during the period. Finally, Edmp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 7,805.8% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,045,628 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,026,000 after buying an additional 2,019,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Societe Generale lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.83.

Oracle Trading Up 6.1 %

ORCL opened at $116.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.48. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $117.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.81%.

Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.