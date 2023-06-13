Enterprise Financial Services Corp Reduces Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp decreased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,073 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 227.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS Health Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.20.

CVS opened at $71.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $66.34 and a 1-year high of $107.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.28.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.87%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

