Enterprise Financial Services Corp Sells 1,180 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth $243,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 4,312.9% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 149,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,716,000 after buying an additional 146,595 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 254,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,521,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHD. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Argus cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.63.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD stock opened at $94.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.53. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.16 and a 52 week high of $98.32.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 65.27%.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In related news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $779,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,274.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $779,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,274.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 6,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total transaction of $619,978.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,153.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 305,843 shares of company stock worth $29,632,614 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Further Reading

