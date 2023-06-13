Enterprise Financial Services Corp Sells 126 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp lowered its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,929 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 10.9% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Danaher by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Danaher by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Danaher by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in Danaher by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,346,000 after purchasing an additional 20,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DHR shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.06.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

Danaher Stock Up 1.1 %

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $2,436,512.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,423 shares in the company, valued at $22,423,319.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $238.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $175.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $221.22 and a 52 week high of $303.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.15.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.64%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.