EOS (EOS) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $740.16 Million

EOS (EOS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00002608 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, EOS has traded 23.9% lower against the dollar. EOS has a market capitalization of $740.16 million and approximately $107.04 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00009573 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002353 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002758 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000859 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,093,873,103 coins and its circulating supply is 1,093,873,102 coins. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

