EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target Cut to $300.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on EPAM Systems from $320.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered EPAM Systems from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America lowered EPAM Systems from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered EPAM Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $337.50.

NYSE EPAM opened at $217.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.57. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $197.99 and a 1-year high of $462.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,489,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,143,579,000 after buying an additional 679,114 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 592.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 769,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,520,000 after purchasing an additional 658,364 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,396,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,729,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 148.5% in the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 624,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $226,336,000 after purchasing an additional 373,436 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

