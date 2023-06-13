EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target Cut to $300.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on EPAM Systems from $320.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered EPAM Systems from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America lowered EPAM Systems from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered EPAM Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $337.50.
EPAM Systems Stock Performance
NYSE EPAM opened at $217.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.57. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $197.99 and a 1-year high of $462.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15.
Institutional Trading of EPAM Systems
About EPAM Systems
EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EPAM Systems (EPAM)
- Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
- For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
- 3 Penny Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.