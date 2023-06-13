Epazz, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPAZ) Short Interest Down 79.0% in May

Epazz, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPAZ – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decrease of 79.0% from the May 15th total of 68,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,180,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Epazz Price Performance

OTCMKTS EPAZ remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday. 9,668,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,523,155. Epazz has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.

Epazz Company Profile

EPAZZ, Inc is a cloud-based software company, which engages in providing the customized cloud applications and block chain mobile apps. It offers services, such as integration to administrative operating system, integration to accounting solutions, application development, website development, and flash courseware development.

