Epazz, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPAZ) Short Interest Down 79.0% in May

Epazz, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPAZ – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decrease of 79.0% from the May 15th total of 68,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,180,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Epazz Price Performance
OTCMKTS EPAZ remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday. 9,668,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,523,155. Epazz has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.
Epazz Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Epazz (EPAZ)
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for Epazz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epazz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.