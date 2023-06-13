Ethereum (ETH) Market Capitalization Achieves $209.24 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for $1,740.34 or 0.06707688 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. Ethereum has a total market cap of $209.24 billion and approximately $6.18 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00045491 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00033304 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00016517 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00015315 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004618 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003105 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,226,967 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.

