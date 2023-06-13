Ethereum (ETH) Market Capitalization Achieves $209.24 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for $1,740.34 or 0.06707688 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. Ethereum has a total market cap of $209.24 billion and approximately $6.18 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001061 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00045491 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00033304 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00016517 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00015315 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000180 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000201 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004618 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000436 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003105 BTC.
About Ethereum
Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,226,967 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org.
Buying and Selling Ethereum
Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.
